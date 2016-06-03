Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas for Two

Good, but lackluster flavor This was fairly good but didn't have quite enough flavor. The sauce didn't thicken enough leaving it a bit watery. Next time I'll put in less of the reserved water and maybe put in more cheese. It was also a little overwhelmed by the peas. I think three quarters of a cup would be better than an entire one. With a few tweaks it could definitely be great. Pros: Filling Cons: Sauce didn't thicken enough