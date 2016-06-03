Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas

Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe is lower in calories and fat than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts 9 more grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. For the best flavor, use Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The eggs in the sauce are not fully cooked; if you're concerned about consuming undercooked eggs, use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs in this spaghetti carbonara recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes or according to package directions. About 3 minutes before it is done, stir in peas and garlic.

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Scrape the bacon drippings into a large bowl; add eggs, 1/2 cup Parmesan, salt and pepper and whisk until combined.

  • Chop the bacon and add to the egg mixture. When the pasta and peas are done, drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the water. Immediately stir the pasta, peas and the 3/4 cup water into the egg mixture, stirring quickly so the eggs don't scramble. Let stand 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, to thicken the sauce. Serve each portion topped with 1 tablespoon of the remaining cheese.

Tips

Tip: To bring eggs to room temperature, either set them out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerge them (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 53.3g; dietary fiber 9.9g; sugars 5.7g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 110.8mg; vitamin a iu 1646.9IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 81mcg; calcium 244.9mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 112.1mg; potassium 320.2mg; sodium 621.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat
