Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas

Delicious! This dish was delicious! My husband and I both love pasta alfredo, so this was a nice alternative! I did add some crushed red pepper to the sauce, though, in order to give the dish a bit more of a kick. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. It was so quick and simple to put together and we had a wonderful, creamy meal on the table in less than 30 minutes. Pros: Creamy, Cheesy, EASY! Cons: Lacked flavor