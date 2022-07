Tihs recipe was delicious!! This was very easy to make with all fresh ingredients I already had on hand. I had some fresh mushrooms I wanted to use and we are cutting back on meat, so I substituted the mushrooms for meat and I think tasted even better as I have made this before without changing anything. I did cut the garlic in half too as we have large garlic bulbs so was too garlicky last time. Definitely a keeper and hubby loved it too :-). Pros: Lots of veggies and low in fat Cons: Not really any cons unless you don't have a food processor to help chop the vegetables.