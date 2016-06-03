Creamy Pea & Chicken Stew

This cheesy, saucy one-pot pea and chicken stew reminds us of the filling in chicken potpie. While it tastes rich and comforting, it has plenty of peas and cauliflower, too, so you get lots of veggies. Serve this creamy healthy pea and chicken stew recipe with biscuits or over brown rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk 1/2 cup broth, flour and mustard in a small bowl.

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, stirring frequently, until brown and just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with foil to keep warm.

  • Add cauliflower and shallot to the pan and cook, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add peas, wine and the remaining broth (about 1 1/3 cups) and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring often, until the cauliflower is just tender, about 5 minutes more. Whisk the reserved broth mixture again and add to the pan. Cook, stirring, until the sauce bubbles and thickens, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Add cheese, the cooked chicken and any accumulated juice; stir until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 18.1g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 5.7g; fat 15.5g; saturated fat 6.4g; cholesterol 92.3mg; vitamin a iu 1778.9IU; vitamin c 45.5mg; folate 91.2mcg; calcium 318.1mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 62.2mg; potassium 561.1mg; sodium 740.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 high-fat meat, 1/2 fat
