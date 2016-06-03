Creamy Pea & Chicken Stew
This cheesy, saucy one-pot pea and chicken stew reminds us of the filling in chicken potpie. While it tastes rich and comforting, it has plenty of peas and cauliflower, too, so you get lots of veggies. Serve this creamy healthy pea and chicken stew recipe with biscuits or over brown rice.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 18.1g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 5.7g; fat 15.5g; saturated fat 6.4g; cholesterol 92.3mg; vitamin a iu 1778.9IU; vitamin c 45.5mg; folate 91.2mcg; calcium 318.1mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 62.2mg; potassium 561.1mg; sodium 740.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 high-fat meat, 1/2 fat