Chicken Coconut Curry

At once comforting and exotic-tasting, this rich chicken coconut curry stew will warm you on chilly winter evenings. Chunks of potato, lean chicken and loads of veggies make it a meal in a bowl. Enjoy with a fruity white wine like Gewurztraminer or Chenin Blanc to tame the heat. Using “lite” coconut milk instead of full-fat in this healthy curried coconut chicken stew recipe trims roughly two-thirds the fat and calories without sacrificing flavor.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

1 hr
6

  • Place chicken in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon curry powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring once or twice, until mostly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pot and add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is starting to soften, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in the remaining 5 teaspoons curry powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant but not browned, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add coconut milk, broth, potatoes, carrots, celery and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes and carrots are tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Return the chicken to the pot and add peas. Increase heat to high and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes more. Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro and brown sugar.

about 1 1/2 cups
346 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 30.8g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 6.6g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 8.1g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 3794.9IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 46.3mcg; calcium 56.7mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 62.6mg; potassium 926.7mg; sodium 574.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
