Curried Pea & Potato Croquettes

Tasty croquettes! Really enjoyed the combination of flavors. I altered the recipe a bit by roughly chopping the stewed tomatoes, decreased the peas to 1 1/2 cups, increased the salt to 1 tsp, and increased the ground pepper to 1/2 tsp. Didn't have dry whole-wheat bread crumbs and used panko instead (which made them crunchy--yummo). Will try using 5/8 cup of egg substitute next time to see if it helps shaping the croquettes without falling apart. Pros: Great flavor. Very filling. Cons: Difficult to shape without falling apart. Perhaps more egg? Does not freeze well.