Curried Pea & Potato Croquettes

Curry powder gives this pea and potato croquette recipe Indian flair. Serve these healthy pea and potato croquettes and zesty tomato sauce with sauteed spinach.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pierce potatoes all over with a fork. Wrap in parchment or wax paper and microwave on High until soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, 1 tablespoon curry powder and mustard seeds; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, 10 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup peas, cover; remove from heat.

  • When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut into chunks and transfer to a large bowl. Add the remaining 1 1/2 cups peas and 1 teaspoon curry powder, garlic, salt and pepper; mash with a potato masher to the consistency of chunky mashed potatoes. Form into 8 croquettes (scant 1/2 cup each), 2 inches wide and 3 to 4 inches long.

  • Beat eggs in a shallow dish. Place breadcrumbs in another dish. Dip each croquette in the egg and then coat with the breadcrumbs.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook the croquettes until browned on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Gently flip, drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon oil around the sides and shake the pan to distribute the oil. Cook until the second side is browned, about 4 minutes. Serve with the sauce.

Tips

Tip: To make your own fresh breadcrumbs, trim crusts from whole-wheat bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. To make fine breadcrumbs, process until very fine. To make dry breadcrumbs, spread coarse or fine breadcrumbs on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry, about 10 to 15 minutes. One slice of bread makes about 1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs or about 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs. For store-bought coarse dry breadcrumbs we like Ian's brand, labeled “Panko breadcrumbs.” Find them at well-stocked supermarkets.

Form a Croquette:
Combine peas with starchy russet potatoes and gently cup in your hands to form football-shaped patties for pan-frying.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 croquettes & 1/2 cup sauce
Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 63.8g; dietary fiber 9.8g; sugars 9.4g; fat 13.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 93mg; vitamin a iu 1687.9IU; vitamin c 31.4mg; folate 80.6mcg; calcium 107.6mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 78.9mg; potassium 1108.6mg; sodium 651.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
