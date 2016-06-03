Veggistrone

Loved this soup! I made it in my 6 QT Instant Pot and these are the modifications I made: Sauteed the onion, celery, RED bell pepper and garlic with a good sprinkling of kosher salt in the IP for about 10 minutes then added the other veggies (cabbage , cauliflower, carrots and green beans along with 1 T each of dried basil and dried oregano. Cooked for about 10 minutes on saute. Pressed CANCEL. Then added 7 cups homemade chicken broth, Muir Glen tomato sauce, Muir Glen fire roasted tomatoes, one bay leaf and one can V8 Original juice (11.5 oz can). Did not add any water. IP was as full as it should be with these quantities (note the recipe calls for 8 cups of broth plus 2 cups of water). Cooked on Manual for 10 minutes and then did quick release. I then removed the bay leaf and added 4 cups chopped kale (not spinach which always seems to get slimy in soup) and one can rinsed and drained cannelini beans plus some fresh black pepper and a bit more salt. I put the lid back on the IP for a few minutes and the soup was ready to serve with a bit of Parmesan. This makes a TON of soup so be prepared to store some or give some to family and friends. Really delicious!