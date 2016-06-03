Veggistrone

25 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven (8-quart or larger) over medium heat. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 13 to 15 minutes. Add cabbage, cauliflower, carrots and green beans; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 10 minutes more.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth, water, tomato sauce, tomatoes, beans and bay leaf; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in spinach and simmer for 10 minutes more.

  • Discard the bay leaf. Stir in basil. Top each portion with 1 tablespoon cheese.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months; finish Step 3 just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 24.4g; dietary fiber 8.6g; sugars 9.5g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 6281.6IU; vitamin c 55.6mg; folate 82.5mcg; calcium 156.2mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 54mg; potassium 769.3mg; sodium 575.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022