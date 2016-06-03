Spicy Vegetable & Chicken Soup

Flavorful and satifying Made this last night, very happy with the results. SO FLAVORFUL. There was a lot of prep work, if I were willing to use more frozen veggies that would have been easier, but in the spring who wants to use frozen corn and spinach! It was a bit spicier than I usually like it, so next time I'll halve the chili powder. Roasting the chilies was a good move though for smoky flavor. I added some dried coriander seed, which was a good call: goes great with the lime juice at the end. The recipe is flexible: I added more veggies because I had them (zucchini, more beans) and half of a leftover jar of salsa that wasn't going to last. Next time I would also suggest adding the spinach just for the last 5 minutes, not the last 15 as written, because it will continue to cook and turn brown, especially if you're planning on putting away leftovers. Pros: flavorful, flexible, healthy Cons: lots of chopping and prep