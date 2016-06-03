Spicy Vegetable & Chicken Soup
Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy Southwestern chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.
Can You Make Chicken Soup Ahead of Time?
Yes, you can make this vegetable and chicken soup recipe ahead of time. Prepare the soup through Step 4. Let cool and transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat on the stove or in the microwave until heated through. Proceed with Step 5 before serving.
Can You Freeze Chicken Soup?
To freeze this chicken soup recipe, prepare through Step 4. Let cool and transfer to an airtight, freezer-safe container. Be sure to date and label the container before freezing so you can keep track of its contents. Freeze for up to 6 months. When you're ready to enjoy, transfer the soup to the refrigerator to thaw. Reheat on the stove or in the microwave until heated through. Proceed with Step 5 before serving. Herbs will lose their flavor in the freezer, so it's best to wait to garnish until you're ready to eat.
Additional reporting by Alex Loh
1 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat