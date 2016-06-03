Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup

Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Read the full recipe after the video.

1 hr 30 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • To roast poblanos: Position oven rack about 5 inches from the heat source; preheat broiler. Line the broiler pan with foil. Broil whole poblanos, turning once, until starting to blacken, 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a paper bag and let steam to loosen skins, about 10 minutes. When the poblanos are cool enough to handle, peel, seed, stem and coarsely chop; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

  • Reduce the heat to medium and add onion, bell pepper, green beans and garlic. Cook, stirring, until beginning to soften, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in chili powder and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth, beans, tomatoes and the chopped poblanos; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Add the reserved chicken and juices, chard (or spinach) and corn; return to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes more to heat through and blend flavors.

  • Top each portion with 1 tablespoon each cilantro and lime juice; serve with lime wedges.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months; add cilantro and lime juice just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 6.7g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 39mg; vitamin a iu 2806.4IU; vitamin c 72.3mg; folate 44.5mcg; calcium 79mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 72.2mg; potassium 778.5mg; sodium 385.5mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
