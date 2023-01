Forgiving and delicious recipe! I love this recipe! I find it straightforward to make, beautifully fragrant, and truly delicious. I love that I already have most of the ingredients in my cupboard (huge plus!) and there's not too much chopping or prep work. I have messed around with the ingredients based on what I have available, and it hasn't turned out badly yet. My favourite part is that I can add more lentils to make it thicker and freeze in containers for weekday lunches. Pros: Straightforward, simple ingredients, can be modified to your tastes, freezes well, can be a meal