Italian Wedding Soup

I used kale, and followed the recipe as written. I rarely give 5 star ratings, but this soup was fantastic! the flavors all blended together in a way that was rich, yet nothing was overpowering. I didn't feel like I was "doing my duty" and eating my veggies as I sometimes do. This was just darn good soup! Looking forward to taking left overs for lunches. Only down side is that it took me closer to 2 hours from start to sit down time, and that is not practical for every day cooking. I'll definitely make it again on a day I don't have to work!