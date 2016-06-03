Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie

Though it tastes like those iconic vanilla-and-orange popsicles, this creamsicle breakfast smoothie recipe is a balanced breakfast with carbohydrates, protein and, thanks to the addition of coconut water, essential electrolytes. Coconut water serves up more than 10 percent of your daily dose of potassium--an electrolyte you lose through sweat--in every cup, making it a great hydrator for light workouts. Plus, this creamy orange-mango smoothie only contains about 30 mg of sodium per cup, whereas sports drinks usually deliver about 110 mg of sodium per cup.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend coconut water, yogurt, mango, orange juice concentrate and ice in a blender until smooth.

Tips

Tip: Look for pure coconut water without added sugar in the refrigerated section near other flavored waters or near shelf-stable waters and natural fruit juices.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 32.9g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 29g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 862.9IU; vitamin c 65.6mg; folate 54.3mcg; calcium 182.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 46.9mg; potassium 580.4mg; sodium 174.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

2 fruit, 1 nonfat milk
