Lemon & Polenta Tart with Figs

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For this celebratory tart recipe, a smooth, creamy, lemon-scented Greek yogurt filling, adorned with a ring of dried figs, is layered on a bed of honey-sweetened polenta. Real, Italian-style polenta is made from medium- or coarse-ground whole-grain cornmeal. Products labeled polenta, medium-ground cornmeal and corn grits (not instant) can be used interchangeably in this recipe

Maria Speck

total:
3 hrs 30 mins
12
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Combine milk, water, honey and salt in a large heavy saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally with a large whisk. Slowly add polenta (or cornmeal) in a thin stream and continue whisking for about 1 minute more. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle bubble, cover and cook, switching to a wooden spoon and stirring vigorously every few minutes, for 10 minutes. (Use caution as you stir: the mixture can splatter as it bubbles.) Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, stirring a few times, for 10 minutes. Stir in chopped figs and lemon zest.

  • Coat a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray and place it on a wire rack. Transfer the polenta mixture to the prepared pan, spreading it evenly across the bottom with a damp wooden spoon. Let stand at room temperature to cool and firm up, at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

  • To prepare filling: Remove the stems and cut figs in half lengthwise. (If necessary, press each fig between two fingers before cutting to get two pretty halves.) Place the fig halves in a microwave-safe medium bowl and drizzle with lemon liqueur. Microwave on High until hot, about 30 seconds (or heat the figs in a small saucepan). Set aside for at least 15 minutes to soften.

  • Beat yogurt, honey and lemon zest in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 40 seconds; scrape down the sides. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until well combined, about 20 seconds for each, stopping to scrape the bowl once or twice. Sprinkle flour across the mixture and beat in at low speed until just incorporated. Pour the filling over the crust and smooth to the edges. Drain the figs. Gently press them, cut-side up, into the filling, evenly spacing around the edge of the tart.

  • Bake the tart until it just starts to brown around the edges and the filling is firm around the edges but still a little jiggly in the center when the pan is gently shaken, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cool in the pan on a wire rack to room temperature, at least 2 hours and up to 3 hours. Remove the pan sides and slice. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare crust (Steps 1-2), cool, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while you prepare the filling; if the surface is moist, blot dry with a paper towel.

Equipment: 10-inch springform pan

Tip: To bring an egg to room temperature, either set it out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerge it (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes.

Serving Size: 1 slice

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 29.8g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 47.8mg; vitamin a iu 134.6IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 12.2mcg; calcium 80.4mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 20.7mg; potassium 148.7mg; sodium 97.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 23g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 3 fruit, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 low-fat milk

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2012
Beautiful presentation and tastes good My husband and I liked this tart but I found the figs on the top a little too much. I will thinly slice the figs and lay them on the top when I make it again. The polenta crust has a fabulous flavor on its own. It would serve as a good base for any lemon-flavored topping. Pros: not as complicated as it looks Cons: it takes a lot of time Read More
