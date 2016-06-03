Lemon & Polenta Tart with Figs

Beat yogurt, honey and lemon zest in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 40 seconds; scrape down the sides. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until well combined, about 20 seconds for each, stopping to scrape the bowl once or twice. Sprinkle flour across the mixture and beat in at low speed until just incorporated. Pour the filling over the crust and smooth to the edges. Drain the figs. Gently press them, cut-side up, into the filling, evenly spacing around the edge of the tart.