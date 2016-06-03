Oregano, Rosemary & Marjoram Vinegar

Try this oregano-, rosemary-and marjoram-infused vinegar drizzled over tomatoes and fresh mozzarella or combine with olive oil and a little Dijon mustard to make a quick dressing for pasta salad. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
3 weeks
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash 3 pint-size (2-cup) heatproof glass-canning jars (or similar containers) and their lids with hot soapy water. Rinse well with hot water. Fill a large, deep pot (such as a water bath canner) about half full with water. Place the jars upright into the pot; add enough additional water to cover by 2 inches. Bring the water to a boil; boil jars for 10 minutes. Add the lids to the pot, and then remove the pot from the heat. Let the jars and lids stay in the hot water as you prepare the flavoring and vinegar. (Keeping the jars warm minimizes breakage when filling with hot liquid.)

    Advertisement

  • Thoroughly rinse herbs with water. Remove the jars from the water bath with a jar lifter or tongs. Divide the herb sprigs among the jars. Heat vinegar in a large saucepan to a bare simmer (at least 190 degrees F). Carefully divide the vinegar among the prepared jars, leaving at least 1/4-inch of space between the top of the jar and the vinegar. Remove lids from the water bath, dry with a clean towel and screw tightly onto the jars.

  • Store the jars in a cool, dark place, undisturbed, for 3 to 4 weeks. Strain vinegar through cheesecloth into another container. Repeat as needed until all the sediment is removed and the vinegar is clear. Discard all solids and pour the strained vinegar back into rinsed jars or divide among sterilized decorative bottles. Decorate with a few well-rinsed sprigs of fresh herbs, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 year.

Equipment: 3 pint-size (2-cup) glass canning jars; cheesecloth

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
3 calories; calcium 0.9mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 0.3mg; sodium 0.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022