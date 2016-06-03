Butternut Squash & Tomato Posole

Posole is a traditional Mexican stew most often made with pork and hominy (dried corn kernels that have been treated to soften the hull) cooked in a fragrant chile-based sauce. In this quick vegetarian recipe, we rely on the meatiness of pinto beans and butternut squash combined with hand-crushed whole tomatoes to make a satisfying stew.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012

Ingredients

Directions

  • Working over a bowl, break apart tomatoes with your fingers one at a time, letting them drop into the bowl (see Tip).

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until beginning to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add chili powder and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add squash, broth, hominy, beans and the crushed tomatoes (and juice). Bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer.

  • Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with avocado and cilantro.

Tips

Tips: For convenience, try using butternut squash that is already peeled and cubed. Look for it near other prepared fresh vegetables in the produce department of most supermarkets.

If you only stock one type of canned tomato, opt for versatile whole plum tomatoes. Break them up for chunky stews, dice them if you want smaller pieces or puree them to use in a sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 56g; dietary fiber 16.9g; sugars 10.2g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 15123IU; vitamin c 48.9mg; folate 120.3mcg; calcium 161.8mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 90.9mg; potassium 1152mg; sodium 724.2mg; thiamin 1.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2 fat
