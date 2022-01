Tasty! Being Australian, we eat lots of lamb! So alternative ways to cook chops (instead of the usual BBQ) is great. I used some Greek Lamb seasoning sprinkled on what we call 3/4 chops (trimmed of fat), and I didn't bother pan frying first, they brown nicely enough in the oven. I also really dislike frozen peas, and as fresh peas are in season now I used these instead, it only takes a few minutes to pod them! My husband loves these 'Mushy Peas!'. Also, if you do not have enough fresh peas, try adding carrots or other vegetables. Makes a great veggie mash. Pros: Great way to cook lamb chops, satisfying taste Cons: frozen peas. bleech.