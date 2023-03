As written in the above recipe is the smoked turkey from the deli, like smoked lunchmeat? I make a recipe very similar to this using smoked turkey parts, neck is best! I use different grains each time I make it, usually the same veggies plus whatever is beginning to show it's age in the crisper! Always delish. Have you tried the big bag of mixed greens at Ralph's? Turnip mustard kale, etc. they are great for most any type of dish!raf