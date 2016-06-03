Sweet & Sour Green Beans

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This slightly sweet, slightly sour green bean recipe takes just a few minutes to make and is great served at room temperature. Make it ahead and let the green beans bathe in the dressing, soaking up flavor.

Lia Huber
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fit a large pot with a steamer basket, add 1 to 2 inches water and bring to a boil. Add green beans, cover and steam until tender-crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in ice cube until it dissolves. Whisk in shallots, oil and salt.

  • Transfer the green beans to a large bowl, pour the dressing over them and toss to coat.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate beans (Step 1) for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while you prepare the dressing (Step 2).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 5.7g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 641.6IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 37.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 15.9mg; potassium 145.7mg; sodium 99.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022