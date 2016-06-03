Sweet & Sour Green Beans
This slightly sweet, slightly sour green bean recipe takes just a few minutes to make and is great served at room temperature. Make it ahead and let the green beans bathe in the dressing, soaking up flavor.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate beans (Step 1) for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while you prepare the dressing (Step 2).
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 5.7g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 641.6IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 37.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 15.9mg; potassium 145.7mg; sodium 99.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat