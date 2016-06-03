Cranberry Sauce with Star Anise

This cranberry sauce recipe is scented with star anise, which has a dynamic flavor--earthy, spicy and sweet at the same time.

Lia Huber
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012

20 mins
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place star anise in cheesecloth and tie into a bundle with a piece of kitchen string. Combine cranberries, sugar, water, orange zest and juice in a medium saucepan. Add the star anise bundle and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries have burst, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove star anise before serving. Serve warm or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Cheesecloth, kitchen string

Tip: Look for the star-shaped anise pods in the bulk-spice sections of natural-foods stores, in Asian markets or online at penzeys.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 23.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 19.4g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 47.2IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 5.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 57.8mg; sodium 1.4mg; added sugar 17g.
1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
