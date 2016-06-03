Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage
This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare rice (Step 2), cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; toast bread (Step 3), cover and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 9.9g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 24.3mg; vitamin a iu 629.7IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 69.9mcg; calcium 45.9mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 52.6mg; potassium 338.6mg; sodium 509.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat