Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.

Lia Huber
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
14

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Place rice in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover by about 1 1/2 inches. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 1 hour. (Or prepare according to package directions.) Drain well.

  • Meanwhile, spread bread on a baking sheet; bake, stirring once halfway through, until dry and crisp, about 25 minutes.

  • Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees . Coat a 3- to 4-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

  • About 15 minutes before the rice is done, cook sausage and leeks in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until the sausage is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add apples and celery; cook for 3 minutes more.

  • Transfer the sausage mixture to a large bowl. Add the rice and bread, then stir in broth, cherries, pecans, marjoram, thyme, salt and pepper. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and cover tightly with foil.

  • Bake the stuffing for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake until the top is browned, 15 to 20 minutes more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare rice (Step 2), cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; toast bread (Step 3), cover and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 9.9g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 24.3mg; vitamin a iu 629.7IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 69.9mcg; calcium 45.9mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 52.6mg; potassium 338.6mg; sodium 509.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/10/2022