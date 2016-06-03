Grape Jello Jigglers

Forget the artificial colors and flavors–our hand-held grape jello jiggler is made with fruit juice and packed with apples and grapes–a treat you can feel good about eating.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

3 hrs 30 mins
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 2 cups white grape juice to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat.

  • Meanwhile, pour water into a large heatproof bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over the water; let stand for 3 minutes. Add the juice and stir to completely dissolve the gelatin, 2 to 3 minutes. Add sugar and stir for 1 minute to dissolve. Whisk in purple grape (or additional white grape) juice.

  • Refrigerate until the mixture is the consistency of thin pudding and is just starting to set around the edges, 1 to 1 3/4 hours. The time will vary depending on the size of your bowl and how cold your refrigerator is. After 1 hour, start checking every 5 to 10 minutes because it thickens quickly after that.

  • Gently but thoroughly whisk the mixture until it's uniform. Stir in diced fruit. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap, without touching the jello.

  • Refrigerate until very firm, about 3 hours. To test if it's ready, touch it with your finger. If your finger does not stick, it's done.

  • Run a small, sharp knife around the edge of the pan. Cut into 16 squares then gently pry the squares out with a butter knife.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; unmold just before serving.

1 square
57 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 12.6g; vitamin a iu 10.7IU; vitamin c 12.4mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 32.8mg; sodium 8.6mg; added sugar 8g.
1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit
