Grape Jello Jigglers
Forget the artificial colors and flavors–our hand-held grape jello jiggler is made with fruit juice and packed with apples and grapes–a treat you can feel good about eating.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; unmold just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 square
Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 12.6g; vitamin a iu 10.7IU; vitamin c 12.4mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 32.8mg; sodium 8.6mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:
1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit