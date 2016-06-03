Sangria Jello

To unmold, moisten fingertips and gently pull the top edges of the jello away from the mold. Fill a bowl with warm (but not hot) water; dip the mold just until the water nears the top. Hold it under for 20 seconds. Take it out of the water. Place a large plate over the mold. Holding the mold and plate together, invert and gently shake to loosen. Then slowly and gently pull the mold off. If the jello doesn't come out, dip the mold back into the water for another 15 to 20 seconds to help loosen it from the sides.