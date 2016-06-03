Sangria Jello

We took the classic flavors of sangria and turned it into a grown-up jello recipe for dessert. Look for a sweet red wine (not dry) to use in this delicious jello recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

4 hrs 30 mins
10

  • Bring 2 cups juice to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat.

  • Meanwhile, pour water into a large heatproof bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over the water; let stand for 3 minutes. Add the juice and stir to completely dissolve the gelatin, 2 to 3 minutes. Add sugar and stir for 1 minute to dissolve. Whisk in red wine (or purple grape juice or additional white grape juice).

  • Refrigerate until the mixture is the consistency of thin pudding and is just starting to set around the edges, 1 to 1 3/4 hours. The time will vary depending on the size of your bowl and how cold your refrigerator is. After 1 hour, start checking every 5 to 10 minutes because it thickens quickly after that.

  • Gently but thoroughly whisk the mixture until it's uniform. Ladle just enough into a 6-cup mold to cover the bottom by about 1/2 inch. Nestle apples into the layer of jello, pushing it into any grooves in the mold. Gently ladle another thin layer of jello over the fruit to help hold it in place. Mix grapes into the remaining jello in the bowl. Gently ladle the mixture into the mold and smooth the top. Cover the mold with its top or with plastic wrap, without touching the jello.

  • Refrigerate until very firm, about 4 hours. To test if it's ready, touch it with your finger. If your finger does not stick, it's done.

  • To unmold, moisten fingertips and gently pull the top edges of the jello away from the mold. Fill a bowl with warm (but not hot) water; dip the mold just until the water nears the top. Hold it under for 20 seconds. Take it out of the water. Place a large plate over the mold. Holding the mold and plate together, invert and gently shake to loosen. Then slowly and gently pull the mold off. If the jello doesn't come out, dip the mold back into the water for another 15 to 20 seconds to help loosen it from the sides.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; unmold just before serving.

Equipment: 6-cup gelatin mold

95 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 16.8g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 16.5IU; vitamin c 13.1mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 6.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.2mg; potassium 73.9mg; sodium 11.1mg; added sugar 8g.
1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit
