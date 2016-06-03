Mango-Strawberry Jello
Tropical mango and sweet strawberries are the perfect marriage in this pretty, crowd-pleasing jello recipe. We like the subtle tang the orange juice provides in this strawberry jello recipe, but using all mango juice works well too.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; unmold just before serving.
Equipment: 6-cup gelatin mold
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 20.6g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 18.9g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 815.2IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 20.5mcg; calcium 11.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 9.3mg; potassium 131.6mg; sodium 6.7mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:
1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit