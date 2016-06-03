Caramel Apples

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These fall treats have just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012; October 2020 30th Anniversary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or wax paper. Place apples on the prepared pan. Coat a tablespoon measure with cooking spray.

  • Combine brown sugar, agave, butter and salt in a small saucepan. Place over medium heat; as soon as the syrup starts to bubble around the edges, cook, stirring with a wooden spoon for 1 minute. Add chopped nuts and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture smells nutty and darkens, 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and let cool, stirring occasionally, for 30 seconds.

  • Working quickly, spoon about 1 tablespoon of the caramel mixture over each apple, turning them as you pour to coat apples with hot caramel. Repeat with remaining apples.

  • Let the apples cool on the prepared pan for 5 minutes to allow the caramel to set. Insert craft or popsicle sticks into the tops. Press any stray strands of caramel back onto the apples. Let cool for at least 30 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in wax paper at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Equipment: Wooden popsicle or craft sticks

Serving Size:
1 apple
Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 38g; fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 10mg; vitamin a iu 198.8IU; vitamin c 6.8mg; folate 9.2mcg; calcium 22.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 16.8mg; potassium 206mg; sodium 54mg; added sugar 23g.
