Caramel Apples
These fall treats have just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store in wax paper at room temperature for up to 1 day.
Equipment: Wooden popsicle or craft sticks
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 apple
Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 38g; fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 10mg; vitamin a iu 198.8IU; vitamin c 6.8mg; folate 9.2mcg; calcium 22.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 16.8mg; potassium 206mg; sodium 54mg; added sugar 23g.