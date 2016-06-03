Salami & Spinach Stromboli

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Traditional stromboli recipes are stuffed with tons of mozzarella cheese and Italian cured meats. In this healthy stromboli recipe we fill whole-wheat pizza dough with plenty of spinach and a judicious amount of salami: the results are still delicious. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce on the side for dipping.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine tomato paste and garlic in a small bowl. Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle approximately 14 by 10 inches. Spread the tomato paste mixture over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edges. Place a layer of salami on the tomato paste; top with cheese and spinach. Starting at a long side, roll the dough into a cylinder. Pinch both ends shut to contain the filling. Using two spatulas, carefully transfer the stromboli to the prepared baking sheet, placing it seam-side down. Brush oil over the stromboli.

  • Bake until the crust is beginning to brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing into 5 portions.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 43.1g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 6.2g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 22.5mg; vitamin a iu 1752.8IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 29.7mcg; calcium 203.7mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 30.7mg; potassium 457mg; sodium 786.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022