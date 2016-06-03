Salami & Spinach Stromboli

Messy but Good When I went to roll up my pizza dough the salami slid around on the sauce and made a mess and I could only fold the dough in half instead of making a spiral. I believe this is totally my own fault because I used regular pizza sauce instead of tomato paste. Sauce is a lot runnier than paste so I'm guessing that was the main problem. I also added canned mushrooms to my filling which contributed to the runny mess. Once I got the ingredients sealed up in the dough, the stromboli baked nicely but was a runny mess when I tried to cut it into pieces. I will try making this again because the flavor was great. Pros: great taste Cons: messy, runny filling