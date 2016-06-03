Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

i googled the leftovers i had from easter & this recipe popped up first! I've never made a quiche or anything along those lines, needed something to do with easter leftovers, thanks to google, i found this. I used leftover asparagus instead of broccoli, chopped sweet onion & easter ham. i used the last of my egg beaters for the potato crust & tossed in the last of some parm/regi cheese & it baked up perfectly. i used a bit more ham, just to get rid of it, chopped my asparagus into bite sized pieces & I tossed some tillamook vintage white cheddar cheese into the mix. I poured on the egg mixture, topped with a bit more cheese & set to bake. I checked about 10 minutes in & my springform pan leaked! I cleaned up what leaked out, cause no one likes the smell of burnt egg & I just mixed a few more eggs up, poured it on & let it bake on. I kept an eye on the center & I was a little worried at first, but it turned out perfect! My dad ate two slices & said I'd found a winner! I agree! I love the flexibility of being able to use what i have on hand! Pros: easy Cons: make sure you're springform pan is in good shape!