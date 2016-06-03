Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare crust; cool, wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while you continue with Step 3 and preheat oven.
Equipment: 9-inch springform pan
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat protein, 2 lean protein, 1 fat