Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.

Carolyn Malcoun
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Photographer / Victor Protasio, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke

20 mins
2 hrs
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Generously coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • If using hash browns, squeeze any excess moisture from the thawed potatoes. Toss shredded potatoes (or hash browns) with 1/4 cup egg substitute, flour, oil and salt in a medium bowl. Pat the mixture into the bottom and 2 inches up the sides of the prepared springform pan. Bake until the potatoes are beginning to brown at the edges, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Fill the crust with broccoli, cheese and ham. Whisk the remaining 1 1/2 cups egg substitute, sour cream, chives and pepper in a medium bowl. Place the pan on the prepared baking sheet and pour the egg mixture over the filling.

  • Bake the quiche until the center is just set, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen the sides, remove the pan sides and cut the quiche into wedges.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare crust; cool, wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while you continue with Step 3 and preheat oven.

Equipment: 9-inch springform pan

1 slice
297 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 0.6g; fat 15.8g; saturated fat 6.9g; cholesterol 41.3mg; vitamin a iu 1359.7IU; vitamin c 31.5mg; folate 46.4mcg; calcium 212.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 25.9mg; potassium 436.2mg; sodium 622.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
