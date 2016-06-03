Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

1 of 33

Rating: 5 stars The chicken was great and my family loved it! I am trying to cook at home more often and I have been trying different recipes. I will definitely be making this again.

Rating: 3 stars I followed the directions exactly and thought the flavor of the chicken was too strong. I did really enjoy the sweet potatoes and onions. However my daughter and my husband didn't like the dish at all.

Rating: 5 stars We both loved it this recipe has made it to the keeper list!

Rating: 4 stars Surprisingly flavorful I was really afraid the chicken wasn't going to be that flavorful but it was really good. I'm not even a fan of onions but I decided to use them anyway and the taste was amazing. Will be making again Pros: quick and easy to make delicious

Rating: 4 stars This was very good but I didn't have thighs and I used chicken tenders. I overcooked the chicken but I would make again using thighs. I liked how easy it was.

Rating: 2 stars Adaptations might have detracted Made this with 5 lbs of chicken thighs and legs 4 sweet potatoes 1 large sweet (white) onion. Added extra oil to the potatoes/onions based on other reviewers comments. Alas I only had 2.5T of dried thyme so I added some powdered thyme (mistake?). Also forgot to heat the sheet pan in the oven beforehand which was likely what resulted in zero caramelization. I'd also lined the sheet pan in non-stick foil. Not sure if that affects the process. I roasted the assembled dish in convection-roast mode at 425d. It cooked in precisely the 30 min.(pieces were larger SmartChicken organic). But the lack of caramelization and the fairly strong thyme flavor compromised the dish. To be fair it could be from the errors and compromised ingredients. But it seems like this dish still needed something extra. Pros: Easy quick Cons: Needs something

Rating: 5 stars Quick delicious and healthy i ended up using delicata squash instead of sweet potatoes just because that was all i had in the house. i served it for a guest and immediately they were asking for the recipe. it's a keeper Pros: one pan few ingredients

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. I've made it a bunch of times. I just calculated the points for Weight Watchers and I'm so happy again. I'm going to make this tomorrow!