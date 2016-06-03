Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.55 stars
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This sheet-pan dinner combines chicken thighs and sweet potatoes for a healthy dinner that cooks up fast in a very hot oven. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F. Place a large rimmed baking sheet in the oven to preheat.

  • Combine mustard, thyme, 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl; spread the mixture evenly on chicken.

  • Toss sweet potatoes and onion in a bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Carefully remove the baking sheet from the oven and spread the vegetables on it. Place the chicken on top of the vegetables.

  • Return the pan to the oven and roast, stirring the vegetables once halfway through, until the vegetables are tender and beginning to brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into a chicken thigh registers 165 degrees F, 30 to 35 minutes.

Tips

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 33.5g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 11.7g; fat 17.4g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 86.1mg; vitamin a iu 22430.7IU; vitamin c 26.4mg; folate 32mcg; calcium 74.7mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 56.5mg; potassium 636.4mg; sodium 554.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat

Reviews (33)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Leesaw83
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2018
The chicken was great and my family loved it! I am trying to cook at home more often and I have been trying different recipes. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Dawn
Rating: 3 stars
10/04/2016
I followed the directions exactly and thought the flavor of the chicken was too strong. I did really enjoy the sweet potatoes and onions. However my daughter and my husband didn't like the dish at all. Read More
Liz Morton Reid
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2014
We both loved it this recipe has made it to the keeper list! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2015
Surprisingly flavorful I was really afraid the chicken wasn't going to be that flavorful but it was really good. I'm not even a fan of onions but I decided to use them anyway and the taste was amazing. Will be making again Pros: quick and easy to make delicious Read More
Lynn Johnson Pesta
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2019
This was very good but I didn't have thighs and I used chicken tenders. I overcooked the chicken but I would make again using thighs. I liked how easy it was. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 2 stars
02/24/2016
Adaptations might have detracted Made this with 5 lbs of chicken thighs and legs 4 sweet potatoes 1 large sweet (white) onion. Added extra oil to the potatoes/onions based on other reviewers comments. Alas I only had 2.5T of dried thyme so I added some powdered thyme (mistake?). Also forgot to heat the sheet pan in the oven beforehand which was likely what resulted in zero caramelization. I'd also lined the sheet pan in non-stick foil. Not sure if that affects the process. I roasted the assembled dish in convection-roast mode at 425d. It cooked in precisely the 30 min.(pieces were larger SmartChicken organic). But the lack of caramelization and the fairly strong thyme flavor compromised the dish. To be fair it could be from the errors and compromised ingredients. But it seems like this dish still needed something extra. Pros: Easy quick Cons: Needs something Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2012
Quick delicious and healthy i ended up using delicata squash instead of sweet potatoes just because that was all i had in the house. i served it for a guest and immediately they were asking for the recipe. it's a keeper Pros: one pan few ingredients Read More
Elena
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2018
I love this recipe. I've made it a bunch of times. I just calculated the points for Weight Watchers and I'm so happy again. I'm going to make this tomorrow! Read More
laney
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2016
Great fall dish! The whole family loved ad requested it be made again soon. I recommend using fresh thyme vs. dried thyme it really makes a difference! Read More
