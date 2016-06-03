Seafood Gumbo

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Gumbo, a hearty stew made with anything from sausage or duck to rabbit or seafood, starts with a roux cooked until it turns dark and nutty, giving the stew recipe its signature earthy flavor. This crab and shrimp gumbo recipe comes from Eula Mae Doré, who was the cook at the Commissary on Avery Island, home to the Tabasco company. She learned Cajun cooking by watching, rather than from cookbooks. Serve with brown rice. (Recipe adapted from Eula Mae's Cajun Kitchen by Eula Mae Doré and Marcelle R. Bienvenu; Harvard Common Press, 2007.)

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add okra and cook, stirring often, until it starts to turn dark brown, 18 to 22 minutes. Add vinegar and cook, stirring frequently, until the okra is browned and no longer has "sticky strings" attached, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining 4 tablespoons oil in a large heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring slowly and constantly, until the mixture smells very toasty and is the color of peanut butter, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add bell peppers, onions, 1 cup scallions, celery and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender and lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the okra, tomatoes, stock (or water), ham, bay leaves, thyme, Worcestershire, hot sauce and salt. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a slow, steady simmer, for 45 minutes.

  • Add shrimp and crabmeat to the pot and simmer, uncovered, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 8 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and thyme. Garnish with parsley and the remaining scallions.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 17.8g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 5.5g; fat 10.4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 104.2mg; vitamin a iu 1252IU; vitamin c 62.3mg; folate 82.1mcg; calcium 162.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 74.2mg; potassium 737.1mg; sodium 592.6mg; thiamin 0.8mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/23/2021