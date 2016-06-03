Grilled Redfish with Andouille & Shrimp Couche Couche

New Orleans chef Chuck Subra turns couche couche, a Cajun breakfast food where a cornmeal batter is cooked in oil until browned, into a savory stuffing for grilled redfish. If you prefer not to make cornbread from scratch, use 4 cups diced prepared cornbread.

Chuck Subra
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cornbread
Couche Couche
Butter Sauce & Fish

Directions

  • To prepare cornbread: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F; coat an 8-inch-square metal baking pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk cornmeal, flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk milk, egg and oil in a small bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake the cornbread until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a knife along the edges of the pan to loosen the sides and turn out onto the rack. Let cool while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 200 degrees .

  • To prepare couche couche: Break the cornbread into 1-inch pieces. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sausage (or ham) and cook, stirring, until the shrimp are three-quarters cooked and pink in spots, 30 seconds to 1 1/2 minutes. Add Cajun seasoning and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds more. Add beer and stock and bring to a simmer. Add the cornbread and cook, stirring gently, until it absorbs all the liquid and is heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; keep warm in the oven while you prepare the butter sauce and grill the fish.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • To prepare butter sauce & fish: Stir butter, oil, Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on Medium just until the butter is melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill fish, skin-side down, basting every 4 minutes with the butter sauce, until cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. Serve the fish with the couche couche.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare cornbread (Steps 1-3), and store airtight at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Tip: Grill rack, how to oil: Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won't stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to coat the food with cooking spray.

Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 20.4g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1.3g; fat 15.1g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 168.9mg; vitamin a iu 338.4IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 22.9mcg; calcium 91.9mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 71.6mg; potassium 436.8mg; sodium 489.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 4 lean meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/23/2021