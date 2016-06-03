Crawfish Etouffee

Literally translated as “smothered” and pronounced ay-TOO-fay, the crawfish recipe is typically a saucy stew served over rice. In this healthy recipe from chef Patrick Mould, the tasty crustaceans (use shrimp if you can't find crawfish) are smothered in a sauce made with plenty of onions, garlic and Cajun seasoning.

Patrick Mould
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

45 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; add onions and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions start to become translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Add thyme and flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in broth, Cajun seasoning, paprika and hot sauce. Cook until the mixture thickens slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in crawfish (or shrimp). Bring to a gentle simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in scallions and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

about 1 cup
204 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 10.5g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 3.6g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 150.8mg; vitamin a iu 609.7IU; vitamin c 12.2mg; folate 79.1mcg; calcium 100.4mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 50.8mg; potassium 552.7mg; sodium 276.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetables, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
