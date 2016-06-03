Microwave Corn on the Cob

Learn how to microwave corn on the cob with this easy recipe. When you microwave corn, you'll have a perfectly cooked ear of corn in just 10 minutes. Plus, the corn will slip right out of the husk and be completely free of silks.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

  • Place corn (still in the husk and untrimmed) in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on High for 5 minutes. Using a towel or wearing gloves, transfer the corn to a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut off the stem end, including the first row of kernels. Make sure you cut all the way through the husk. Using a towel (or wearing the glove), grasp the ear of corn from the top end and shake the ear. The cooked corn will slip right out of the husk, completely free of silks.

Serving Size:
1 ear of corn
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 3.5g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 202.5IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; folate 17.7mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 20mg; potassium 167.9mg; sodium 0.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch
