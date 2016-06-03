Herb Butter Spread
Try this herb butter spread with olive oil to top corn on the cob. Make a few batches at a time and store in the refrigerator for an easy way to jazz up sweet corn all summer long. Use it cold or let it come to room temperature before serving.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 124.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 2.8mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 4.8mg; sodium 145.8mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat