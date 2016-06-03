Herb Butter Spread

Try this herb butter spread with olive oil to top corn on the cob. Make a few batches at a time and store in the refrigerator for an easy way to jazz up sweet corn all summer long. Use it cold or let it come to room temperature before serving.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash butter in a small bowl with the back of a spoon until soft and creamy. Stir in oil until combined. Mix in herbs, salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 124.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 2.8mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 4.8mg; sodium 145.8mg.
1 fat
