Gari (Pickled Ginger)

Learning how to make pickled ginger is easy and delicious. Pickled ginger is served as a palate cleanser between sushi courses. This pickled ginger recipe has no added dyes, unlike store-bought pickled ginger, which often contains food dye.

Bun Lai
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

1 hr
1 hr 15 mins
16

  • Slice ginger very thin using a mandoline or sharp vegetable peeler. (It's OK if pieces vary in size.) Place ginger in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover by about 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat; let boil for 5 minutes. Drain and rinse well with cold water. Return the ginger to the pan and cover with about 2 inches of water again; repeat the boiling, draining and rinsing two more times.

  • Return the ginger to the pan. Add just enough water to cover the ginger, then add vinegar and maple syrup (or agave); bring the liquid to a boil. Boil, stirring occasionally, until there is about 1/2 inch of syrupy, thick liquid left in the bottom of the pan, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool before serving.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in its syrup in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

To peel fresh ginger, use the dull side of a vegetable peeler or a kitchen spoon to scrape off the papery peel.

1 tablespoon
37 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 6.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 12.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 8.2mg; potassium 80mg; sodium 3mg; added sugar 6g.
1/2 other carbohydrate
