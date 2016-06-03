Gari (Pickled Ginger)
Learning how to make pickled ginger is easy and delicious. Pickled ginger is served as a palate cleanser between sushi courses. This pickled ginger recipe has no added dyes, unlike store-bought pickled ginger, which often contains food dye.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in its syrup in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
To peel fresh ginger, use the dull side of a vegetable peeler or a kitchen spoon to scrape off the papery peel.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
37 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 6.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 12.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 8.2mg; potassium 80mg; sodium 3mg; added sugar 6g.
1/2 other carbohydrate