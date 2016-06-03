Citrus-Soy Dipping Sauce

This citrus-soy dipping sauce, a blend of reduced-sodium soy sauce, lemon juice, lime juice and vinegar, has so much more great flavor than plain old soy sauce--and less sodium too!

Bun Lai
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

total:
5 mins
Servings:
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, lemon juice, lime juice and vinegar in a bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1.1IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 2.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.7mg; potassium 22.2mg; sodium 333.4mg.
free food
