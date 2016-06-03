String Beans & Summer Squash

In this summery recipe for summer squash and green beans, cooking the string beans and summer squash in a little seasoned broth adds flavor with minimal effort. Try any fresh herb you have on hand and swap yellow summer squash for zucchini if you prefer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

total:
25 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beans, squash, garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are beginning to brown, about 3 minutes.

  • Add broth, cover and reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the beans are tender-crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in marjoram.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2.4g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 635IU; vitamin c 16.8mg; folate 41mcg; calcium 45mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 273mg; sodium 145.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
