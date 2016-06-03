String Beans & Summer Squash
In this summery recipe for summer squash and green beans, cooking the string beans and summer squash in a little seasoned broth adds flavor with minimal effort. Try any fresh herb you have on hand and swap yellow summer squash for zucchini if you prefer.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2.4g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 635IU; vitamin c 16.8mg; folate 41mcg; calcium 45mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 273mg; sodium 145.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1/2 fat