This recipe satisfied my families taste for asian influenced flavors and satisfied my taste for fresh green produce! The spice can be adjusted according to preference but I found the recipe as a whole to be perfectly balanced. I did cook the beans for a total of ten minutes in a skillet (at a lower heat to not burn the garlic) to achieve 'tender-crisp and coated with sauce'. Very easy to prepare, full of flavor and retained the fresh green bean crispness and flavor. Pros: Very easy to prepare, full of flavor and retained the fresh green bean crispness and flavor.