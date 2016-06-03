Mushroom & String Bean Salad

This green bean salad recipe is a versatile warm-weather side dish that is great made a few hours ahead. Serve it room temperature or cold.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

40 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add beans and cook, uncovered, just until tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse under cold water; drain and pat dry.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms soften and start to release their liquid, 4 to 5 minutes. Add wine and vinegar; bring to a simmer and cook until the liquid is reduced slightly, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the beans, the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and dill. Refrigerate until cooled, stirring once or twice, about 15 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

about 3/4 cup
103 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 9.3g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 2.9g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 537IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 38.2mcg; calcium 39.8mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22.8mg; potassium 370.7mg; sodium 102.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 fat
