Grilled Green Beans with Horseradish Ketchup

Grilled green beans? Absolutely! Make this grilled green beans with horseradish ketchup recipe in a grill basket if you have one, otherwise improvise with a piece of heavy-duty foil. Cook a steak or pork chops on the grill at the same time and dinner is done.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

20 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Toss beans with oil, salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Transfer to a grill basket (see Tip, below).

  • Grill the beans, stirring occasionally, until tender-crisp and brown in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. If they're browning too much before they are tender, reduce the heat or move the grill basket to a cooler spot.

  • Combine horseradish, mayonnaise, ketchup and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add the beans and stir to combine.

Equipment: Grill basket

If you don't have a grill basket, you can improvise one: fold a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip for the “basket.”

about 3/4 cup
66 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 3.1g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.9mg; vitamin a iu 825IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 40.2mcg; calcium 53.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 22.3mg; potassium 189.5mg; sodium 158.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
