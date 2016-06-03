Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

How to Remove Corn Kernels

Stand an ear on its stem end and slice the kernels off with a sharp knife. To extract the corn “milk” and get more flavor for sauces, soups or puddings, add another step to the process: After cutting the kernels off, press the dull side of the knife down the length of the ear to push out the rest of the corn and its milk. Yield: You'll get about 1 cup fresh kernels from one large ear of corn.