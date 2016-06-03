Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

Inspired by queso fundido--melted Mexican cheese dip--this corn and warm Cheddar cheese dip is great with toasted baguette.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

35 mins
12

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Coat a medium (10-inch) cast-iron skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. (Corn kernels may "pop" as they brown.) Remove from heat; stir in Cheddar and cream cheese. Transfer to the oven.

  • Bake until golden and bubbling, 18 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle the cheese dip with cayenne (or chili powder) and serve.

How to Remove Corn Kernels
Stand an ear on its stem end and slice the kernels off with a sharp knife. To extract the corn “milk” and get more flavor for sauces, soups or puddings, add another step to the process: After cutting the kernels off, press the dull side of the knife down the length of the ear to push out the rest of the corn and its milk. Yield: You'll get about 1 cup fresh kernels from one large ear of corn.

1/4 cup
156 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 2.9g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 6.2g; cholesterol 33.3mg; vitamin a iu 422.4IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; folate 22.8mcg; calcium 150.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 20.4mg; potassium 141.3mg; sodium 190.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1 high-fat meat
