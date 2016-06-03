No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake

This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cherries, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch with 4 teaspoons water, then stir into the cherry mixture; return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid thickens and looks syrupy, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Process graham crackers in a food processor until finely ground. Add walnuts and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl; stir in the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Drizzle with oil and stir to combine. Press into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners' sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary. Spread over the crust. Spoon the cherry mixture over the top. Cover and refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tips: To pit fresh cherries, use a tool made for the job--a hand-held cherry pitter; it also works for olives! Or pry out the pit with the tip of a knife or vegetable peeler.

To toast chopped, small or sliced nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 28.6g; fat 17.1g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 20.4mg; vitamin a iu 872.8IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 39.6mcg; calcium 107.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22.1mg; potassium 233.3mg; sodium 228mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 22g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 3 fat
