Didn't live up to expectations This recipe did not live up to my expectations. Love garlic! In this recipe, the garlic does shine. However, the sauce is a little off-putting. Couldn't put my finger on it; don't think it was the mustard. Perhaps the combination of the wine and chicken broth. Were I to make it again, I would replace the chicken broth with white wine, but not the whole cup. But there are better garlic chicken recipes out there so won't try this again. Pros: great garlic flavor Cons: sauce never thickened