Bell Pepper & Beef Curry

A combination of green beans, red bell peppers and sweet mango makes this beef curry recipe colorful. The heat and salt level can vary widely in red curry paste depending on the brand--taste as you go. Serve with noodles and a basil-and-jícama salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle beef with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon and drain any liquid from the pan; wipe out the pan.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil, green beans and bell peppers to the pan and cook, stirring, just until the beans begin to color, 2 to 4 minutes. Combine coconut milk and curry paste and pour the mixture into the pan. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the vegetables are just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the beef and any juice on the plate to the pan along with mango; cook, stirring once or twice, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 26.8g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 16g; fat 17.5g; saturated fat 7.2g; cholesterol 59.2mg; vitamin a iu 3876.5IU; vitamin c 142.3mg; folate 101.3mcg; calcium 55.6mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 47.8mg; potassium 686.6mg; sodium 395.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fruit, 3 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat
