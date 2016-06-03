Bell Pepper & Beef Curry

Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil, green beans and bell peppers to the pan and cook, stirring, just until the beans begin to color, 2 to 4 minutes. Combine coconut milk and curry paste and pour the mixture into the pan. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the vegetables are just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the beef and any juice on the plate to the pan along with mango; cook, stirring once or twice, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.