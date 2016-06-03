Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry

Good weeknight meal This was a good, healthy weeknight meal that I would happily make again. I forgot to buy hoisin sauce, so I found a website on how to make an alternative. I mixed soy sauce, bbq sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Turned out to be ok. :) I added a lot more chilli garlic sauce than it called for. Loved the flavour. It takes some time to trim the snow and sugar snap peas but makes for a very healthy green dish. I also used red onion and served on a bed of rice. Pros: Healthy Cons: prep