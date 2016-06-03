Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry

Pressing tofu before making this tofu stir-fry recipe gives it a chewy, satisfying texture. Three green peas--sugar snaps, snow peas and shelling peas--balance it out with brightly flavored crunch. Hoisin--a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made from soybeans and a complex mix of spices--gives the stir-fry rich depth of flavor with just one ingredient. Look for it, as well as chile-garlic sauce, in the Asian section of the market.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

50 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fold a clean kitchen towel and place it on a cutting board or large plate. Set tofu on the towel. Put another folded clean towel over the tofu and place a flat, heavy weight (such as a heavy skillet) on top; drain for 30 minutes.

  • Whisk hoisin sauce, soy sauce and chile-garlic sauce in a small bowl.

  • Cut the pressed tofu into 1/2-inch cubes. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the tofu and cook, turning occasionally, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Return the skillet to the heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Stir in onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add snap peas, snow peas and peas; cook, stirring often, until bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the tofu to the pan along with the hoisin mixture and cashews; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

about 1 3/4 cups
353 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 30.9g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 12.2g; fat 19.7g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 0.4mg; vitamin a iu 1300.5IU; vitamin c 44.4mg; folate 80.2mcg; calcium 293.2mg; iron 5.4mg; magnesium 111.9mg; potassium 482.6mg; sodium 567.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 3g.
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium fat meat, 3 fat
