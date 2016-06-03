Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

My husband's favorite I have made plenty of lasagnas over the years, but in my quest for a go-to recipe for meatless Monday, I stumbled upon this. My husband is a type-1 diabetic, but unfortunately he hates wheat pasta. Well, I made this with the wheat noodles and he said it was the best I had ever made. The only issue I have is it has you put two cups of sauce in the bottom of the pan, and that didn't leave enough for the top for me. I would next time just put one cup of sauce in the bottom so I can make sure the noodles get thoroughly covered. Pros: Few ingredients, tons of spinach, no chopping, no cooking noodles separately Cons: Makes not quite enough sauce