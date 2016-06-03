Grilled Tempeh Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Hearty Vegetarian Summer Salad I've only used tempeh a handful of times and this was my first time grilling it. The meaty chunks added a nice texture and heartiness to the salad. For the dressing, I didn't have any fresh ginger so I used about a 1/4 tsp. ground ginger. The dressing was bright and tasty and went well with the peas and pineapple. This recipe is a keeper. Pros: tasty, filling