Grilled Tempeh Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

This bold sesame-ginger dressing recipe is perfect with this salad of grilled tempeh, pineapple and crisp snow peas. If you can't find mixed Asian greens, try another spicy green, such as arugula.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Whisk orange juice, miso, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger and hot sauce in a bowl.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tips). Grill tempeh until lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Grill pineapple until marked, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

  • Put salad greens and peas in a large bowl. Coarsely chop the pineapple; add to the bowl. Drizzle the salad with 1/2 cup of the dressing; toss to coat. Divide among 4 plates or bowls. Thinly slice the tempeh and place in the bowl. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and gently toss to coat. Divide the tempeh among the salads and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Tips: Miso is a fermented soybean paste that adds flavor to dishes like soups, sauces and salad dressings. White or sweet miso (Shiromiso), made with soy and rice, is yellow and milder in flavor; use for soup, salad dressings and sauces for fish or chicken. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets. It will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year.

Tempeh is a chewy, nutty, fermented soybean loaf. Find it (plain or with added grains) near refrigerated tofu in natural-foods stores and most large supermarkets.

Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won't stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to coat the food with cooking spray.

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 22.2g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 7.4g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 3.3g; vitamin a iu 4722.6IU; vitamin c 61.6mg; folate 228.9mcg; calcium 217.8mg; iron 5.1mg; magnesium 117.5mg; potassium 909.3mg; sodium 560.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 2 fat
