Nectarine, Corn & Tomato Relish
Serve this tomato relish recipe--full of nectarines, corn and fresh tomatoes--as a wonderful accompaniment to grilled chicken or fish or try it tossed it with whole-wheat pasta and a little extra olive oil.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Tip: To remove corn kernels from the cob, stand an ear of corn on one end and slice the kernels off with a sharp knife. One ear will yield about 1/2 cup kernels.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 6.8g; fat 2.9g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 319.7IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 22.5mcg; calcium 11.5mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 17.4mg; potassium 275.6mg; sodium 106.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 fat