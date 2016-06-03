Nectarine & Prosciutto Salad

Sweet ripe nectarines pair with peppery arugula and a hit of salty Parmesan and prosciutto in this outstanding side salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice, shallot, mustard, honey and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in oil until combined. Add arugula and toss to coat. Divide among 4 plates and top with equal portions of nectarine, Parmesan and prosciutto. Serve with a grinding of pepper on top, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Shave hard cheeses like Parmesan, Pecorino Romano or Asiago with a vegetable peeler.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 13.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 8.2g; fat 14.9g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 18.5mg; vitamin a iu 1357.9IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 47.7mcg; calcium 146.4mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 30.3mg; potassium 332.1mg; sodium 634mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 1 fat
