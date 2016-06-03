Skinny Guacamole

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place zucchini in a microwave-safe dish, cover with a damp paper towel and microwave on High until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain in a sieve, pressing lightly on the zucchini to extract any liquid.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the zucchini to a large bowl; add avocado, cilantro, onion, garlic, lime juice, hot sauce and salt and coarsely mash until combined.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 1.7g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 692.2IU; vitamin c 15.5mg; folate 57.8mcg; calcium 21.7mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 26.1mg; potassium 408.4mg; sodium 167.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022