Low-Carb Margarita
This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 9.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 15.2IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 4.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 39.7mg; sodium 101mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:
1 other carbohydrate, 1 oz alcohol