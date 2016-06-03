Low-Carb Margarita

This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
active:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lime zest and salt on a small plate. Combine lime juice, seltzer (or club soda), tequila and Triple Sec (or Cointreau) in a pitcher. Rub the rim of four 10-ounce glasses with the lime wedge and dip in the lime-salt. Fill the glasses with ice and top with the margarita mixture.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 9.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 15.2IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 4.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 39.7mg; sodium 101mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1 oz alcohol
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/07/2022