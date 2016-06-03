Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.

Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, lemon juice, oil, shallot, mustard, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Close the jar and shake until well combined.

  • Place greens and onion in a large salad bowl; toss with 1/3 cup of the dressing.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature and shake before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.4g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 3165.2IU; vitamin c 15.8mg; folate 58.6mcg; calcium 55.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 15.6mg; potassium 270.5mg; sodium 80.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
